2019 MLB Draft Picks
AUBURN TIGERS IN THE 2019 MLB DRAFT
5th Round: Will Holland, Minnesota Twins (149th overall)
7th Round: Davis Daniel, Los Angeles Angels (211st overall)
18th Round: Edouard Julien, Minnesota Twins (539th overall)
21st Round: Jack Owen, St. Louis Cardinals (635th overall)
23rd Round: Elliott Anderson, Kansas City Royals (679th overall)
GEORGIA BULLDOGS IN THE 2019 MLB DRAFT
2nd Round: Aaron Schunk, 3B, Colorado Rockies (62nd overall)
3rd Round: Tony Locey, RHP, St. Louis Cardinals (96th overall)
4th Round: Tim Elliott, RHP, Seattle Mariners (126th overall)
7th Round: LJ Talley, 2B, Toronto Blue Jays (207th overall)
14th Round: Zac Kristofak, RHP, Los Angeles Angels (421st overall)
20th Round: Cam Shepherd, SS, Tampa Bay Rays (608th overall)
22nd Round: Tucker Maxwell, OF, Philadelphia Phillies (660th overall)
26th Round: Riley King, 3B, Atlanta Braves (787th overall)
30th Round: Will Childers, RHP, Arizona Diamondbacks (902nd overall)
ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE PLAYERS IN THE 2019 MLB DRAFT
20TH Round: Deacon Medders, San Diego Padres (593rd overall)
21st Round: Davis Vainer, Houston Astros (646th overall)
22nd Round: Morgan McCullough, Los Angeles Angels (661st overall)
26th Round: Jeremy Randolph, St. Louis Cardinals (785th overall)
34th Round: Brock Love, Miami Marlins (1,011st overall)
COLUMBUS STATE COUGARS IN THE 2019 MLB DRAFT
37TH Round: Kolton Ingram, Detroit Tigers (1,022nd overall)
Georgia News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remains of sailor killed in WWII returned home
Seaman Deward Duncan to be laid to rest on June 8, 2019 in Rest Haven Cemetery in Walton County, Georgia.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Emory University receives $180 million grant from Gates Foundation
The grant will fund research and analyses on child mortality rates in impoverished communities.Read More »
Alabama News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Memorial planned for football legend Bart Starr
A memorial celebrating Bart Starr's legacy will be held Sunday at Samford University in Birmingham.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Lawsuit renewed against Poarch Creek Indians of Alabama
Lawsuit claims the Poarch Creek Tribe of Alabama exhumed human remains on sacred land to make way for the tribe's casino.Read More »