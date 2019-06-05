Sports

2019 MLB Draft Picks

AUBURN TIGERS IN THE 2019 MLB DRAFT

5th Round: Will Holland, Minnesota Twins (149th overall)

7th Round: Davis Daniel, Los Angeles Angels (211st overall)

18th Round: Edouard Julien, Minnesota Twins (539th overall)

21st Round: Jack Owen, St. Louis Cardinals (635th overall)

23rd Round: Elliott Anderson, Kansas City Royals (679th overall)

 

GEORGIA BULLDOGS IN THE 2019 MLB DRAFT
2nd Round: Aaron Schunk, 3B, Colorado Rockies (62nd overall)


3rd Round: Tony Locey, RHP, St. Louis Cardinals (96th overall)

4th Round: Tim Elliott, RHP, Seattle Mariners (126th overall)

7th Round: LJ Talley, 2B, Toronto Blue Jays (207th overall)

14th Round: Zac Kristofak, RHP, Los Angeles Angels (421st overall)

20th Round: Cam Shepherd, SS, Tampa Bay Rays (608th overall)

22nd Round: Tucker Maxwell, OF, Philadelphia Phillies (660th overall)

26th Round: Riley King, 3B, Atlanta Braves (787th overall)

30th Round: Will Childers, RHP, Arizona Diamondbacks (902nd overall)

 

ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE PLAYERS IN THE 2019 MLB DRAFT

20TH Round: Deacon Medders, San Diego Padres (593rd overall)

21st Round: Davis Vainer, Houston Astros (646th overall)

22nd Round: Morgan McCullough, Los Angeles Angels (661st overall)

26th Round: Jeremy Randolph, St. Louis Cardinals (785th overall)

34th Round: Brock Love, Miami Marlins (1,011st overall)

 

COLUMBUS STATE COUGARS IN THE 2019 MLB DRAFT

37TH Round: Kolton Ingram, Detroit Tigers (1,022nd overall)

