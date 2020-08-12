2020 Masters Will Have No Patrons Or Guests

The 2020 Masters will not have any patrons or guests in attendance. Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club made the announcement on Wednesday. The Masters will still take place at Augusta National between November 9-15.

In a press release the Masters announced that all 2020 ticket holders will be guaranteed the same tickets for the 2021 Masters. Ticket holders and 2021 ticket applicants will be contacted directly by Augusta National in September.

Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley released the following statement about the decision to not allow patrons.

“Since our initial announcement to postpone the 2020 Masters, we have remained committed to a rescheduled Tournament in November while continually examining how best to host a global sporting event amid this pandemic. As we have considered the issues facing us, the health and safety of everyone associated with the Masters always has been our first and most important priority.

Throughout this process, we have consulted with health officials and a variety of subject matter experts. Ultimately, we determined that the potential risks of welcoming patrons and guests to our grounds in November are simply to significant to overcome.

Even in the current circumstances, staging the Masters without patrons is deeply disappointing. The guests who come who come to Augusta each spring from around the world are a key component to making the Tournament so special. Augusta National has the responsibility, however, to understand and accept the challenges associated with the virus and take the necessary precautions to conduct all aspects of the Tournament in a safe manner. We look forward to the day when we can welcome all of our patrons back, hopefully in April 2021.

We appreciate the support and patience of all those we serve -including the Augusta community, our corporate and broadcast partners and our friends in golf – as we continue o plan for this historic event.”