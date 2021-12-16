 

2021 Early Signing Day roundup

Sports

The 2021 Early Signing Day has wrapped up across the nation, and we had plenty of Chatttahoochee Valley student-athletes sign their National Letters of Intent. Press play to hear from all the student athletes hosting signing ceremonies on Wednesday. Here’s a list of the young men and women who signed to play at the college level.

  • Mykel Williams (Hardaway High School) – University of Georgia football
  • EJ Harris (Auburn High School) – Auburn University football
  • Powell Gordon (Auburn High School) – Auburn University football
  • Drew Bobo (Auburn High School) – University of Georgia football
  • Molik Mason (Auburn High School) – Campbell University football
  • JQ Hardaway (Central High School) – University of Cincinnati football
  • James Smyre (Central High School) – Marshall University football
  • Jarell Stinson (Opelika High School) – Ole Miss University football
  • Taylor Love (Opelika High School) – Tulane University football
  • Addison Rose (Smiths Station High School) – Bevill State Community College softball
  • Brynn Repick (Smiths Station High School) – Bevill State Community College softball
  • Rachel Whitmer (Smiths Station High School) – Bevill State Community College softball
  • Sabrina Fox (Smiths Station High School) – Walters State softball
  • Annalise Martinez (Smiths Station High School) – Brewton-Parker College softball
  • Adrianna Meeks (Smiths Station High School) – Emmanuel College softball
  • Savannah Jenkins (Smiths Station High School) – Wallace Community College softball
  • Jamie Jackson (Spencer High School) – Georgia State football
  • Trey Miles (Central High School) – University of Alabama – Birmingham football
  • Nathaniel Reid (Glenwood School) – University of Alabama – Birmingham football

