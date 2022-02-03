2022 National Signing Day: East Alabama High Schools

Congratulations to all of our East Alabama High School seniors that put pen to paper and signed their National Letter of Intent to play at the next level. Here’s a list of the student-athletes that participated in the 2022 National Signing Day
Central – Phenix City
Makhi Gilbert – Samford University football
Tommy Griffin – Point University football
Jordan Moultrie – University of West Alabama football
Caleb Nix – Clemson football
Marquevious Terry – Iowa Western Community College football
Damion Tharp – Coffeyville Community College football
Nazier Walton – Tuskegee University football
Auburn High School
Lillie Casey – Springhill College Volleyball
Delaney Sisson – Spartanburg Methodist College Volleyball
Marsalis Carter – Ventura College Football
Bakari Dailey – Alabama State University Football
Kez Dooley – Point University Football
Camden Etheredge – Auburn University Football
Brad Harper – Jacksonville State Football
Jamias Pitts – Fort Pierce Athletic Academy Football
Nasir Pogue – Troy University Football
Carson Yancy – West Georgia Football
Carleigh Andrews – Charleston Southern Basketball
Aubrey Sarkowski – North Alabama Soccer
Kensley Simmons – Louisiana-Lafayette Soccer
Kate Thornell – Wallace Community College Softball
Todd Clay – Pensacola State College Baseball
Pat McGlon – Southern Union State Community College Baseball
Ryan Olson – Auburn University Baseball
Evan Pope – Southern Union State Community College Baseball
Griffin Stewart – Southern Union State Community College Baseball
Brendan Wall – University of Alabama at Birmingham Baseball
Walker Zapp – Air Force Academy Baseball
Smiths Station
Logan Collins – Wofford College Baseball
Parker Giglio – Huntingdon College Baseball
Dylan Carden – Point University Football
Don Yeah Core – Lakeland University Football
Iverson Jones – Birmingham Prep Football
JaMarcus Moye – Tyler Junior College Football
Shamond Oliver – Lakeland University Football
Ahmari Peabody – Point University Football
Cianan Williams – Catawba College Football
Russell County High School
DJ Epps – Troy Football
Amerion Lawson – Point University Football
Besong Obenofunde – Huntingdon College Football
Mercury Wilkins – Faulkner Football
Kamaury Long – Point University Football
Damion Porter – Chilton Prep Football
Matthew Gomillion – Point University Football
Mark Olds – Brevard College Football
Lanett
Caden Story – Clemson University Football
Javonte Cooper – Tuskegee University Football
D’quez Madden – Butler Community College Football
Jay Gibson -Phenix City Buccaneers Football
Tieko Williams – Phenix City Buccaneers Football
Isaiah Green – Phenix City Buccaneers Football
Johnny Thomas – Phenix City Buccaneers Football
Desmond Lewis – Phenix City Buccaneers Football
Glenwood
Ron Beauchamp – Wisconsin River Falls Football
Tariq Maple – Point University Football