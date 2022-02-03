2022 National Signing Day: East Alabama High Schools

Congratulations to all of our East Alabama High School seniors that put pen to paper and signed their National Letter of Intent to play at the next level. Here’s a list of the student-athletes that participated in the 2022 National Signing Day

Central – Phenix City

Makhi Gilbert – Samford University football

Tommy Griffin – Point University football

Jordan Moultrie – University of West Alabama football

Caleb Nix – Clemson football

Marquevious Terry – Iowa Western Community College football

Damion Tharp – Coffeyville Community College football

Nazier Walton – Tuskegee University football

Auburn High School

Lillie Casey – Springhill College Volleyball

Delaney Sisson – Spartanburg Methodist College Volleyball

Marsalis Carter – Ventura College Football

Bakari Dailey – Alabama State University Football

Kez Dooley – Point University Football

Camden Etheredge – Auburn University Football

Brad Harper – Jacksonville State Football

Jamias Pitts – Fort Pierce Athletic Academy Football

Nasir Pogue – Troy University Football

Carson Yancy – West Georgia Football

Carleigh Andrews – Charleston Southern Basketball

Aubrey Sarkowski – North Alabama Soccer

Kensley Simmons – Louisiana-Lafayette Soccer

Kate Thornell – Wallace Community College Softball

Todd Clay – Pensacola State College Baseball

Pat McGlon – Southern Union State Community College Baseball

Ryan Olson – Auburn University Baseball

Evan Pope – Southern Union State Community College Baseball

Griffin Stewart – Southern Union State Community College Baseball

Brendan Wall – University of Alabama at Birmingham Baseball

Walker Zapp – Air Force Academy Baseball

Smiths Station

Logan Collins – Wofford College Baseball

Parker Giglio – Huntingdon College Baseball

Dylan Carden – Point University Football

Don Yeah Core – Lakeland University Football

Iverson Jones – Birmingham Prep Football

JaMarcus Moye – Tyler Junior College Football

Shamond Oliver – Lakeland University Football

Ahmari Peabody – Point University Football

Cianan Williams – Catawba College Football

Russell County High School

DJ Epps – Troy Football

Amerion Lawson – Point University Football

Besong Obenofunde – Huntingdon College Football

Mercury Wilkins – Faulkner Football

Kamaury Long – Point University Football

Damion Porter – Chilton Prep Football

Matthew Gomillion – Point University Football

Mark Olds – Brevard College Football

Lanett

Caden Story – Clemson University Football

Javonte Cooper – Tuskegee University Football

D’quez Madden – Butler Community College Football

Jay Gibson -Phenix City Buccaneers Football

Tieko Williams – Phenix City Buccaneers Football

Isaiah Green – Phenix City Buccaneers Football

Johnny Thomas – Phenix City Buccaneers Football

Desmond Lewis – Phenix City Buccaneers Football

Glenwood

Ron Beauchamp – Wisconsin River Falls Football

Tariq Maple – Point University Football

