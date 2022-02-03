2022 National Signing Day: East Alabama High Schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) - The father of a newborn baby previously reported missing has now been accused of killing both her and her mother.

Memphis Police say Brandon Isabelle, the father of 2-day-old Kennedy Hoyle, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of aggravated kidnapping, and tamper/fabricating evidence in connection with the deaths of Kennedy and her mother, Danielle Hoyle.