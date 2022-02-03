2022 National Signing Day: West Georgia High Schools

The 2022 National Signing Day ceremonies are in the books. Congratulations to all of our West Georgia high school athletes as they continue their athletic careers to the next level. Here’s a list of signees that participated in the 2022 National Signing Day:

HARRIS COUNTY

Christian Cotton – Shorter University Football

Cole Cameron – LaGrange College Football

Jaylin Marshall – Shorter University Football and Track and Field

KD Hutchinson – Western Kentucky Football

Malachi Youman – Georgia Military College Football

CALLAWAY

Cam Smith – West Georgia Football

Kier Jackson – Berry College Football

Javian Parks – Shorter University Football

Q Redding – Phenix City Prep Football

Kevin Diaz-Alfaro – Gordon State Football

TROUP COUNTY

Jake Lane – LaGrange College Football

Tay Shells – Georgia Military College Football

Naz Easter – Georgia State Football

Kullum Irvin – Huntingdon College Wrestling and Football

Brett Haynes – Coastal Alabama Baseball

LAGRANGE

Tyjal Hixson – Fullerton College Football

Omarion Johnson – Fullerton College Football

Jason Bishop – LaGrange College Football

Tyreeq Carston – Fullerton College Football

Isaiah Jordan – Fullerton College Football

Dontavius “Tae” Snead – New Mexico Military Institute Football

Tristan Smith – Hutchinson Community College Football

Montavious “Monta” Martin – West Georgia Football

Thaddeus Dixon Jr. – Savannah State Football

Marquavious “Qua” Thornton – Tuskegee Football

