2022 National Signing Day: West Georgia High Schools

The 2022 National Signing Day ceremonies are in the books. Congratulations to all of our West Georgia high school athletes as they continue their athletic careers to the next level. Here’s a list of signees that participated in the 2022 National Signing Day:
HARRIS COUNTY
Christian Cotton – Shorter University Football
Cole Cameron – LaGrange College Football
Jaylin Marshall – Shorter University Football and Track and Field
KD Hutchinson – Western Kentucky Football
Malachi Youman – Georgia Military College Football
CALLAWAY
Cam Smith – West Georgia Football
Kier Jackson – Berry College Football
Javian Parks – Shorter University Football
Q Redding – Phenix City Prep Football
Kevin Diaz-Alfaro – Gordon State Football
TROUP COUNTY
Jake Lane – LaGrange College Football
Tay Shells – Georgia Military College Football
Naz Easter – Georgia State Football
Kullum Irvin – Huntingdon College Wrestling and Football
Brett Haynes – Coastal Alabama Baseball
LAGRANGE
Tyjal Hixson – Fullerton College Football
Omarion Johnson – Fullerton College Football
Jason Bishop – LaGrange College Football
Tyreeq Carston – Fullerton College Football
Isaiah Jordan – Fullerton College Football
Dontavius “Tae” Snead – New Mexico Military Institute Football
Tristan Smith – Hutchinson Community College Football
Montavious “Monta” Martin – West Georgia Football
Thaddeus Dixon Jr. – Savannah State Football
Marquavious “Qua” Thornton – Tuskegee Football