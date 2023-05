MONTGOMERY (WRBL) – The Glenwood Gators baseball team had one thing in mind entering the 2023 Baseball season, their twenty-third state championship in program history. The motto “#23for23” took center stage this afternoon as the Gators closed in on that goal. Glenwood beat Macon-East in the first game 11 – 1, and followed that up by getting the sweep in the second matchup, 9 – 3.

You can see the highlights from both games, and hear from the team in the video player above.