COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus State Softball entered this week with one of the toughest slates in the country. They took 2 of 3 from #1 ranked North Georgia on the road, and now have swept the 3rd place team in the Peach Belt, Georgia Southwestern.

The wins bring CSU within one game of 1st place in the Peach Belt, and improve to 19-0 at Cougar Field this season. You can catch the highlights from Wednesday’s doubleheader in the video player above.