4-Star Linebacker Diabate Commits To Florida

Auburn, AL - Mohamoud Diabate, a four-star linebacker from Auburn High School, committed to play for the Florida Gators. Diabate made the announcement via YouTube. In his video he praised his hometown of Auburn, the pride of his home country and desire to take care of his family. He also talked about the importance of his faith in his life. Diabate also had offers from Auburn, Alabama, LSU and Texas A&M.

The last Auburn High School Alum to play linebacker in the SEC was Rashaan Evans. Evans played at Alabama and was a member of two championship teams. In this year's NFL Draft the Titans drafted Evans with the 22nd overall draft.

