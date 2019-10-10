84th Tuskegee Morehouse Classic Kicks Off Saturday

The 84th Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic kicks off this weekend between The Golden Tigers and Maroon Tigers. Last year the Morehouse men broke Tuskegee University’s 5 year winning streak in this match up. Morehouse took down the Golden Tigers 30-24 in Triple overtime. This time around both teams are off to rough starts to their season. Morehouse comes in with a 2-3 overall record. While Tuskegee comes in 1-4. Despite what their records are, both head coaches are excited to be back in Columbus for this game.

“It gives the treatment to our players that Division 1 A treatment. A lot of the guys might have that chip on their shoulder because the didn’t get a chance to get recruited to major institutions. The Classic gives us that Bowl Game treatment and that Bowl Game feeling,” said Morehouse Head Coach Rich Freeman.

“It’sthe Morehouse Tuskegee Classic. That’s says it all. I’ve been here a while, been here for 14 years so I understand what this game means to the community, to the alums and I think it’s trickled over to the players,” said Tuskegee University & Athletic Director Willie Slater.

The Tuskegee Morehouse Classic will kickoff at 2 p.m. Eastern and AJ McClung Memorial Stadium.