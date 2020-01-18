A Special Night On Grangers Court

It was a special occasion for all three Troup County Schools Friday night. It was the annual “Special Night Building Community” event that recognizes those with special needs and give them a chance to shine on the basketball court. Initially it was an event created at LaGrange High, this year it was expanded to include the students from both Troup and Callaway.

Students had a chance to make their own entrances, and show their skills on the hardwood in front of fans of all three schools. For organizer Mitzi Norton tonight was all about those incredible students on the court.

“Everyday I come to work, and I get to spend time with these amazing students. I grown and I learn from them continuously. There’s such an energy and such a spirit they share. Here at LaGrange High School, we really work to bridge the gap between students with disabilities and students without disabilities. It has been a movement that has been taking place here for quite some time,” said Norton.