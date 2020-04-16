Adjusting To Golf’s New Schedule

The focus in the sports world is slowly shifting from cancelling and postponing events to figuring out when sports will comeback. Mark Immelman has a unique perspective on the situation. He’s seen college seasons stopped in their tracks as the Director of Golf at Columbus State. Immelman has also seen the impact this has had on the pro game as well. He’s currently an analyst for CBS, Golf Channel and Sirus XM. He knows that the field will be ready to get going again.

“Everyone knows, everyone will be charged up, and I’m sure they will be chomping at the bit the last few weeks because they get excited just like you and I do. They get the emotions going and the adrenaline going, and I can guarantee you when tournament time rolls around, these boys will be ready to go,” said Immelman.



One new reality that players will likely face is tournaments without spectators. Something that Immelman says will take some getting used to.

“The fans ramp the players up. We all know that. There’s always this ambient buzz, that the guys are sort of used to. For an on-course announcer, I use that so they don’t hear me talking too loud when I’m making a call. So it will be strange from that point of view,” said Immelman.



Like millions of fans across the globe, Immelman is ready for golf to restart.

“Everybody is. Golf is kind of in my DNA you know. It’s in my blood, it’s what brought me to Columbus. It’s time now. I’m ready to get some action going on,” said Immelman.

The PGA Tour also announced that the first four events on the revised schedule will not have fans in attendance.