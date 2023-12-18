COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The Alabama High School Athletic Association has announced the High School Football realignment for the 2024-2026 seasons. Not only are teams shifting between higher and lower classifications, but this season will also see Glenwood and Lee-Scott Academy join the AHSAA. Both of those teams were prior members of the AISA.

The classifications and regions for the teams in the AHSAA are as follows.

AHSAA 7A – Region 2:

Auburn High

Carver Montgomery

Central =

Dothan

Enterprise

JAG

Opelika

Smiths Station

AHSAA 6A – Region 2:

Park Crossing

Percy Julian

Pike Road

Rehobeth

Russell County

Stanhope Elmore

Wetumpka

AHSAA 5A – Region 4:

Beauregard

Central Clay County

Elmore

Holtville

Marbury

Sylacauga

Valley

AHSAA 5A – Region 2:

Andalusia

Carroll

Charles Henderson

Eufaula

Greenville

Headland

Montgomery Catholic

AHSAA 3A Region 4:

BB Comer

Beulah

Childersburg

Dadeville

Glenwood

Lee-Scott

Randolph County

AHSAA 2A – Region 4

Central Coosa

Horseshoe Bend

Lafayette

Lanett

Loachapoka

Ranburne

Reeltown

Any other questions about the AHSAA realignment can be answered by going to their website:

https://ahsaa.com/Schools/2024-2026-Classification-Alignments