COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The Alabama High School Athletic Association has announced the High School Football realignment for the 2024-2026 seasons. Not only are teams shifting between higher and lower classifications, but this season will also see Glenwood and Lee-Scott Academy join the AHSAA. Both of those teams were prior members of the AISA.
You can see WRBL’s coverage of the AHSAA reclassification in the video player above.
The classifications and regions for the teams in the AHSAA are as follows.
AHSAA 7A – Region 2:
- Auburn High
- Carver Montgomery
- Central =
- Dothan
- Enterprise
- JAG
- Opelika
- Smiths Station
AHSAA 6A – Region 2:
- Park Crossing
- Percy Julian
- Pike Road
- Rehobeth
- Russell County
- Stanhope Elmore
- Wetumpka
AHSAA 5A – Region 4:
- Beauregard
- Central Clay County
- Elmore
- Holtville
- Marbury
- Sylacauga
- Valley
AHSAA 5A – Region 2:
- Andalusia
- Carroll
- Charles Henderson
- Eufaula
- Greenville
- Headland
- Montgomery Catholic
AHSAA 3A Region 4:
- BB Comer
- Beulah
- Childersburg
- Dadeville
- Glenwood
- Lee-Scott
- Randolph County
AHSAA 2A – Region 4
- Central Coosa
- Horseshoe Bend
- Lafayette
- Lanett
- Loachapoka
- Ranburne
- Reeltown
Any other questions about the AHSAA realignment can be answered by going to their website:
https://ahsaa.com/Schools/2024-2026-Classification-Alignments