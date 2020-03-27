AHSAA Cancels Remainder of Spring Sports Season

The AHSAA has canceled the remainder of the 2020 Spring sports season. AHSAA Executive Director Steve Saverese announced the difficult decision for this after Alabama State Superintendent Eric Mackey announced that Alabama High School students will finish out the school year online. Unfortunately that means seniors in high school will not get another chance to play their final season. It’s a really tough pill to swallow but Auburn High baseball head coach Matt Cimo believes it’s the right call.

“Our high school sports are big but in the whole grand scheme of things it’s something small and there are bigger problems we need to deal with right now,” said Coach Cimo.

Even though Coach Cimo won’t get another chance to coach the Class of 2020, he praised his seniors for their work ethic on and off the diamond.

“They’re hard workers. They work so hard in the weight room. They set such a tone for my kids and I mean they’re great kids in the classroom they’re just really good role models,” said Coach Cimo.