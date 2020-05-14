AHSAA hopes for campuses to reopen June 8

ALABAMA (WRBL) – According to a release by the Alabama High School Athletic Association, Eric Mackey, State Superintendent for the Alabama State Department of Education is hopeful that schools will reopen campuses on June 8.

The weekly update from the AHSAA also says that if campuses reopen as planned, the ALSDE is creating new broad-based health guidelines relating to summer activities and school reopenings in the fall.

Each school’s number of groups, individual group size limits, and health and safety guidelines for when the schools will reopen is expected to be released by ALSDE by May 22. Currently, groups are limited to 10 people per group.

A set of best-practices created in coordination with five other states and Alabama is expected in June 19 as “a roadmap” for starting the 2020 school year in August.

