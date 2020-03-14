AHSAA Suspends Events For 2 & Half Weeks

The AHSAA has taken extra health care precautions in the midst of the COVID-19, Coronavirus, pandemic across the nation. The AHSAA will suspend all athletic events for a two and half week period. The suspension will start on March 18th, 2020. So the last date any athletic event can be held is March 17th, 2020.

Here’s is the full statement from AHSAA:

Based on the Governor’s and the Alabama State Department of Education’s (ALSDE) directives to close all schools across the state for a period of 2.5 weeks beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020, all athletic events including, but not limited to, contests, practices, weightlifting and conditioning are hereby suspended during this time. The last date for any athletic activity will be Tuesday, March 17th. The AHSAA will continue to work with the ALSDE, Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Center of Disease Control (CDC) and the AHSAA Medical Advisory Board (MAB) to analyze the status of the current health situation.

At the end of the 2.5 week school closure period, the AHSAA will reevaluate health conditions and determine the status of spring sports championship play.