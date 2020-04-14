Alabama coach Nick Saban shares video about coronavirus, following social distancing guidelines

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama football coach Nick Saban shared a video message encouraging social distancing and thanking medical professionals and caregivers for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the message, Saban says that the team’s staff are working from home, and that the team will not be having organized activities at this time.

READ THE FULL MESSAGE BELOW:

First of all, I hope this message finds you and your families safe and well. On behalf of our program, we want to give thanks to all of the medical professionals and caregivers across our state and across the country in these challenging times.

Our daily routines have changed dramatically over these past weeks. Our staff is back to work but we are working from home and obeying all social distancing guidelines. For Alabama Football, the safety of our players and staff is what’s most important.

We’re not having organized team activities of any kind, but we are continuing to communicate and support our players while doing everything in our power to ensure their health, safety, and wellness.

As we have said to our team, we share this message to all of you.

Please understand the following guidelines of social distancing, it’s important. We ask that you please wash your hands often, stay at home if at all possible, and when you have to be out in public, make sure you keep six feet between you and the nearest person.

We are in this together, and as one team, we will get through these difficult times, and together we look forward to all that’s to come, like the opportunity to play college football this fall.

But the best and safest way to ensure that happens is to listen to the experts, follow their guidelines and take care of each other.

Stay safe, and Roll Tide.

Video message from Nick Saban