Alabama Commit Breaks AHSAA Records



You can’t write the story of Alabama high school football without including Lanett quarterback Kristian story.



The Alabama commit has put up now his video game stats this season and he is current record holder of two pristine records.

Kristian Story has accounted for the most touchdowns and the most offensive yards in AHSAA history. Both were previously held by current Auburn freshman quarterback Bo Nix.

“You know when I got home I was like dang, I really got the most touchdowns in Alabama’s State history. It’s crazy,” said Lanett senior quarterback Kristian Story.

Lanett currently competes in Class 1A. The smallest classification in Alabama High School football. Panthers head coach, and Kristian’s father, Clifford Story believes his QB can play against any competition.

“1A through 7A he can compete with the best of them. I know that without the shadow of a doubt. He’s proved himself on the camp circuit. The Under Armour, Nike Open all of them,” said head coach Clifford Story.

The record breaking moment happened against Isabella High. Kristian threw for 6 touchdowns that night but it was his second touchdown pass to Larontavious Hurston that propelled to the top of the AHSAA’s touchdown list. He also finished the night with 301 total yards in the Elite 8 matchup and now Story owned both records. Kristian’s name will be next to those new AHSAA records but he wanted to do it for his dad coaching from the sideline.

“He’s not a real emotional guy, but I knew that it did his heart good to know that his son was the state record holder. Every son wants to please his father and for me to see the joy he had in him, it did my heart good,” said Kristian Story.

When the Lannett signal caller broke the record, his head coach was doing his best not to lose it on the sideline.

“My stomach was in a knot. I did everything that I could to hold back the tears, because on the way to the sideline my oldest son met him and hugged. We had a chance to get to him and it took everything that I could to hold back the tears. I just told him that I was proud of him. He deserved everything that he has accomplished,” said Coach Story.

All of the Panthers are aiming to win the school’s second football state championship in school history. It’s a bitter-sweet mission for the Story family, because this is the final chapter of the father-son duo on the Lanett sideline.

“I’m going to be sad because I won’t have him anymore, but he’ll leave a legacy here. It will be one those moments to where I have to go into my office or go home and get in closet and really let it out,” said Coach story.

Lanett hits the road to face Sweet Water High School in Sweet Water, Alabama this Friday in the AHSAA Class A Final Four.