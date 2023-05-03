COLUMBUS (WRBL) – As the calendar turns to May, we’re just under four months away from the start of the 2023 College Football season. The new season also sees a reunion, as Kevin Steele reunites with Nick Saban with the Alabama Crimson Tide as the Defensive Coordinator. Steele was in Columbus Tuesday night to speak with the Chattahoochee Valley Bama Club at the Green Island Country Club. You can hear from Steele in the video player above, and his full interview in the video player below.