Alabama Football’s Nick Saban speaks ahead of SEC Championship game against Florida

On Wednesday, Troup County Tigers signed to apply their craft at the next level. Offensive tackle Royce White will continue his football career in the AAC with the Memphis Tigers. He shared the biggest lesson he learned while playing for Tanner Glisson's Tigers."Character is a really big thing. It's not just about how good of an athlete you are. How you act on and off the field. How good of a person you are. So they helped me develop my character. That means more than just being an athlete," said White.There was also a unique signing as Christian Morris will head to Reinhardt University as a part of their equipment manager team. Morris suffered a big injury earlier in high school but he applied his work ethic and dedication to his new role."Halfway through my freshman year, I had a shoulder injury and had surgery. I didn't get that surgery until after the season. My parents have always told me anything you can do, do the best of your ability," said Morris.