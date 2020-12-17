Alabama Football’s Nick Saban speaks ahead of SEC Championship game against Florida

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is expected to address media Thursday afternoon ahead of Saturday’s SEC Championship game.
The Alabama Crimson Tide will play the Florida Gators in the title game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Saban spoke Thursday from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. CT, followed by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.
Kickoff is Saturday at 7 p.m. CT.
LATEST STORIES
- UPDATE: Alabama reports 253,364 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,384 in Lee County
- Auburn police make second Robbery arrest, bond set at $100,000
- Thursday Night Football hits Las Vegas; Raiders meet Chargers
- Texas hospice care owner who lied about life expectancy of thousands of patients is sentenced to prison
- 2020 may be marked as hottest year on record, NOAA predicts