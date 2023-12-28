WASHINGTON (WIAT) — U.S. representatives from Alabama and Michigan announced Wednesday a friendly wager on the outcome of the 2024 Rose Bowl Game between No. 1 Michigan and No. 4 Alabama.

According to a release from the office of U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL), if Alabama wins on New Year’s Day, Sewell and U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL) will receive Detroit-style pizza courtesy of U.S. Reps. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) and Lisa McClain (R-MI). If Michigan is victorious, however, Sewell and Aderholt will provide Dingell and McClain lunch from Dreamland Bar-B-Que.

“There will be no better way to kick off the new year than an Alabama win over Michigan at the Rose Bowl!” Sewell said in a release. “And there will be no better way to celebrate our nation’s greatest college football team than with some Detroit-style pizza. I know the Wolverines have had an impressive season, but good luck stopping Alabama. The Tide is going to Roll in Pasadena!”

“I don’t believe I’ve ever had Detroit-style pizza,” Aderholt said in a release. “But I’m sure it will taste great to Congresswoman Sewell and me as our two staffs have a pizza lunch courtesy of our Michigan colleagues when Alabama wins the Rose Bowl. Great Pizza and the sweet smell of Pasadena Roses, a winning combination if there ever was one. Roll Tide!”

“The Wolverines are number one in the nation and have exemplified hard work and resilience all season, and now they’re ready to show Alabama what Michigan is made of in the Rose Bowl,” Dingell said in a release. “I’m looking forward to joining Rep. McClain in celebrating their win with Dreamland BBQ. Go Blue!”

“The Michigan Wolverines are the best team in the country, and I can’t wait for Coach Harbaugh and the boys to show Alabama what they’re made of,” McClain said in a release. “I’m very much looking forward to joining Rep. Dingell on the winning side of this bet with my Alabama colleagues Rep. Aderholt and Rep. Sewell. Go Blue!”

No. 1 Michigan will face No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl at 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day. The winner will advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 8 and play either No. 2 Washington or No. 3 Texas.