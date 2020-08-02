Chambers Academy Rebels: A mission to secure the 2020 AISA championship

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) – Chambers Academy has one of the best football programs in Alabama with a 48-4 record over the last four years.

But what does that mean when there’s not a championship to show for it at the end of the season?

Chambers Academy was one of the last teams standing in the 2019 AISA championship game but lost the trophy to Southern Academy. Allen’s mission this season.. is to end up on top.

“When you play that last one, and you don’t quite get it, it leaves a sour taste in your mouth,” Allen says. To get rid of that sour taste.. the Rebels spent all summer perfecting its weaknesses.



“We feel like we’re a more explosive team this year, we can get off man coverage and make you pay for putting too many guys up there in the box,” the head coach explained.

That will help when they compete with new teams as they move from 3A to 2A.



“I think we’ll do good because we work as hard or harder than any team in AISA,” starting guard Jacob Oliver said.

Senior quarterback Payton Allen welcomes the new opponents. “Its a challenge but I think our guys are ready. We’ve been playing high competition the past two years so I think we’re ready.”

Coach Allen says although the move up is nice, that means nothing to him and the team.

“It doesn’t matter what classification you’re in if you play good football.”

