Ala. Department of Education releases list of 75 failing schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — High schools dominate Alabama’s new list of failing schools as tenth-graders struggled under the new ACT Aspire test.

There are nearly 50 high schools on the list of 75 failing schools released Thursday by the Alabama Department of Education.

Local schools on the list include:

Barbour County High School

Lafayette High School

Lanett Senior High School

State law requires the department to designate schools in the bottom 6 percent of standardized test scores as failing.

Tenth-graders took the ACT Aspire test for the first time in 2016. Only 32 percent of tenth-graders scored proficient in reading. Eighteen percent scored as proficient in math.

Students in failing schools can transfer to another public school if the school will accept the student. Families are also eligible for a tax credit, and state-backed scholarships, to help pay for private school.The list of failing school can be viewed online here.