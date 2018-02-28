Auburn woman opens up about anorexia during national eating disorder awareness week

There’s a story inside every home in America. Behind the well manicured lawn, the smiling photographs and the family dog, lies a narrative that demands it not escape the four corners of the living room. Reeder Dulaney is not only pushing back against that idea, but she’s taking control of her own narrative.

“I have an eating disorder. I am anorexic. I will probably be anorexic all of my life,” says Dulaney. Some people believe it’s like alcoholism. You have to work at it-fight it.”

For Dulaney, her decision to eat or not often comes down to being in control.

“The only thing I could control was what I put into my mouth. And I’ve said that many times to different people. I wanted some control of my life. It was totally out of control and food was the only thing I could control,” says Dulaney.

And then people began to notice her weight loss. One of which was Shirley Rose Glisson, her neighbor and best friend of 25 years.

“I started noticing and paying attention because more people…one person might say something one week and someone different would say something a couple of weeks later,” says Glisson.

A visit to the hospital in 2015 would change Dulaney and set her on the path to treatment.

“It did not hit me until I was in the hospital, ” says Dulaney. “And my mother who was 82 at the time is spending the night with me in the hospital because she is so worried. And I’m in and out of consciousness-and I hear her saying, she’s ‘worried I’m gonan die.'”

That was the wake-up call that Dulaney needed to enter a treatment facility in the Arizona desert. But she acknowledges that she’s still a work in progress.

“I am not well by any means,” says Dulaney. “I do not want anybody to think I am well. I am fighting it every day.

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, click here to learn how to seek treatment.