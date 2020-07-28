LIVE NOW /
Birmingham City Schools cancels middle school fall sports

Alabama Sports

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools has decided to cancel all middle school fall sports due to continued concerns over the coronavirus spread.

BCS announced the decision Monday. This will affect football and volleyball.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan says BCS will continue to monitor public health guidance on what to do for future sports activities.

This comes after the school system announced they would be doing virtual learning only for the first nine weeks of the upcoming school year.

