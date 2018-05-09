Gov. Kay Ivey’s doctor says she is in ‘excellent health’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Responding to her primary challengers, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has released a letter from her doctor saying the 73-year-old governor is in “excellent health.”

Ivey’s campaign released the letter Wednesday after her challengers indirectly made an issue of the front runner’s age and health.

In the brief letter from Dr. Brian Elrod of Montgomery, the doctor wrote that he sees “no medical issues that would prevent her from fulfilling her obligations as governor.”

State Sen. Bill Hightower, who is 58, said the state needs a governor who is “vigorous” and can complete the term. Hightower released a copy of his recent medical tests and urged other candidates to do the same.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and evangelist Scott Dawson previously released letters from their doctors.