Greene County Schools cancels all Fall sports for first 9 weeks

Alabama Sports

by: Tim Reid

Posted: / Updated:

EUTAW, Ala. (WIAT) — School leaders in Greene County decided to cancel all fall sports for the first nine weeks of school amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Greene County Schools Superintendent, Corey Jones, said the decision was made in order to keep students and their families safe from COVID-19.

“I understand where we are in the state of Alabama and the impact of football,” Jones said. “But in all reality, if it’s unsafe for kids to report to school, I don’t see a way that it’s safe for them to participate in extracurricular activities.”

These sports include football, volleyball and cross country.   Greene County High School Head Football Coach, Corey Cockrell, agreed with the decision calling it “the right thing to do.”  

“It is something that is hurtful to the community, but we understand that the superintendent and Principal Simmons are doing what’s best for the community and what’s best for the players, students and staff,” Cockrell said.

Jones says its just not worth the risk.

“Especially football and it’s a contact sport, and for offense and defense lineman to spend the entire night face to face breathing on each other,” Jones said. “Friday night – guess what? They are playing teams from totally different communities and then you bring it into communities with a potential of spreading to each community.”

Sumter County Schools also announced that all Fall sports will be canceled for the first nine weeks. These cancellations come a week after the AHSAA announced the approval of fall sports for the 2020-2021 school year.

