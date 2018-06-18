Inmate recaptured, had escaped hospital through ceiling

Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama authorities say an inmate who escaped from a hospital has been recaptured.
News outlets report 39-year-old Courtnee Austin was caught after escaping Saturday night. Birmingham police Sgt. Bryan Shelton tells AL.com Austin was bit by a tracking dog inside a crack house and taken into custody Sunday afternoon.
  
Jefferson County Chief sheriff’s Deputy Randy Christian says Austin claimed he swallowed a razor blade and was hospitalized June 11. A hospital staff member had asked that Austin’s restraints be removed so he could shower. A deputy outside the shower heard a bump and saw Austin climbing through the ceiling.

Austin navigated his way out, carjacked someone and fled.
  
He was arrested May 24 and charged with several offenses including rape and attempted murder. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.
 

