Last minute shopping underway

OPELIKA, Ala. – We are four days away from Christmas and if you haven’t bought your gifts yet, you still have time.

Opelika retailers say they have been experiencing the last minute shopping rush. They say even though it has been crazy, they don’t mind it because they love seeing the customers come in.

Valerie Smith, the owner of Southern Crossing says since Black Friday, there has been a high volume in sales, but even more so these past couple of weeks.

Smith says they have triple the amount of employees working and their sales have doubled, even tripled. Smith adds this is the most wonderful time of the year.

“We know going into this season that we hope to be busy and this is the bread and butter of our business. I would say that we do roughly 80% of our business from October through December. Knowing that, you try to prepare as best as you can for the holiday rush, but it still gets us every year,” says Smith.

Smith says her and the other retailers appreciate all customers who come in during the holidays, but they especially appreciate their local customers.

National chains such as Macy’s and Walmart have sections on their websites dedicated specifically to last-minute gifts.