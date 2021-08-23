Local university to host inaugural War Eagle Run Fest

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – FRESHJUNKIE Racing (FJR), in partnership with Auburn University (AU) and the cities of Auburn and Opelika, announces the Inaugural War Eagle Run Fest. The Run Fest will be held on Feb. 20, 2022 and offer half-marathon, 5k, and 1 mile courses.

The 13.1 mile half-marathon course will take runners through AU’s campus before they #FlyDowntheField to the finish line on the 50-yard line of Jordan-Hare Stadium.

“It’s not every day you get such an epic ending to a race, and we’re excited to give Auburn fans that opportunity,” said FJR Marketing Director Mike Wattigny. “This event is a must for die-hard Auburn fans and running enthusiasts alike,” Wattigny continued.

Runners can choose to run a 5k (3.1 miles) in lieu of the half-marathon. A 1 mile run for the Little Tigers will be offered as well.

The event will conclude with a post-race tailgate, including food and music, and is open to all.

According to a press release from FJR, registration for the War Eagle Half Marathon opens Aug. 30, 2021 at wareaglerunfest.com.