Mayor Fuller gives state of the city address

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OPELIKA, Ala. — The mayor of Opelika says the future of his city for 2017 and beyond is encouraging.

Mayor Gary Fuller addressed the community in his annual state of the city speech at Southern Union campus Friday. He highlighted the cities growing economy and the 1500 new jobs added over the last five years.

The Milken Institute ranked Opelika number six in their list of best-performing small cities in 2016. The mayor says he has a plan to continue growth in 2017.

“It’s all about progress that all starts with good paying jobs from our local industries and that creates demands for retail,” says Mayor Fuller.

Mayor Fuller also says he is looking to get funding from city council for a new police headquarters.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

Trending Stories

Don't Miss