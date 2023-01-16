MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — McGill-Toolen Catholic School announced David Faulkner as the Yellow Jackets new head football coach. Faulkner comes to McGill-Toolen from West Virginia University where he spent the last two years as a special assistant to head coach, Neal Brown.

Faulkner is no stranger to the Gulf Coast having spent three years as the Fairhope head coach from 2009-2011. Faulkner led the Pirates to a 28-9 record and three straight playoff appearances.

Under Faulkner, Fairhope set a school record for points in 2011. Faulkner led the Pirates to a #4 ranking during his first season in 2009.

His Alabama high school coaching experience includes stops at Enterprise, Foley, Hoover, Alma Bryant, and Prattville. Faulkner was named the Alabama High School 7A Coach of the Year in 2016.

Faulkner replaces Norman Joseph who was fired last month after two seasons as the Yellow Jackets head coach.