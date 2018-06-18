Officials: Man found dead beneath lawnmower in small creek

Alabama

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
across-alabama_1529321443631.jpg

LEESBURG, Ala. (AP) – Officials in Alabama have identified a man who was found dead underneath his lawnmower in a small creek.
  
Cherokee County Coroner’s Office spokesman Joey Weaver tells AL.com that 62-year-old William “Bill” Joseph Sullivan was found underneath his lawnmower on Saturday morning. County Coroner Dr. Jeremy Deaton tells news outlets that the official cause of death is crush injury to the chest.
  
Leesburg police Investigator Jamie Chatman says the victim was traveling on a John Deere Zero-Turn mower when he lost control and went into a culver with the mower landing on top of him.
  
Police say the accident is under investigation and foul play is not currently expected.

