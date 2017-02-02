Students protest President Trump’s immigration ban

AUBURN, Ala. – The executive order from President Donald Trump regarding immigration holds have sparked controversy and Auburn students have taken to the sidewalks to let their voices be heard.

Students gathered at Haley Concourse Thursday afternoon to march in protest of President Trump’s ban on immigration. Many called the hold unconstitutional. While other students agree with the President’s stance.

“I think its a little ridiculous. I think it’s not necessary and obviously the people voted for Trump, they voted for the wall, and obviously they had good reasons for doing it,” says Hali Thomas.

“Its very upsetting and I was trying to comfort my husband and say ‘we have green cards’ and just we’ll go, but even that’s kinda just wishy washy and day to day we’re hearing different things,” says Zahra Daftarian.