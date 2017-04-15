Students respond to Neo-Nazi’s canceled speech

AUBURN, Ala. — And he’s out. Auburn University decides to cancel the Neo-Nazi speech that was scheduled for next week. Meantime, reports are starting to surface, that the speaker has had a few choice words.

Controversial speaker Richard Spencer reportedly vows to defy, Auburn University’s cancelling of his speech, That’s according to OANow.com. Remember earlier this week, News 3 reported, Auburn students petitioned against Spencer speaking in Foy Hall.

Friday, Auburn University released a statement. It reads:

“In consultation with law enforcement, Auburn canceled the Richard Spencer event scheduled for Tuesday evening, based on legitimate concerns and credible evidence that it will jeopardize the safety of students, faculty, staff, and visitors.”

“He’s a Neo Nazi and I don’t think people should be influenced by that. I don’t think he should be given any kind of power if it’s gonna hurt others,” says Harper Panell.

Harper Panell, a student at Auburn says she was angry when she first learned Spencer was coming to campus.

“I was really mad that he was on campus in the first place or even had the chance. I understand they wanted to have free speech but I’m very very happy that Auburn decided to take him off because it just doesn’t look good for our school or anyone involved,” says Panell.

“No change, stuck in the past, Hitler,” says Errion Williams.

Williams says those are just a few words that come to mind when he hears the words Neo-Nazi.

Other students say, history shows, events like the one that was set for next week could get ugly.

“I’ve seen like similar stuff from other campuses where students have protested and it’s turn violent which nobody needs this time because finals coming up and it would cause a huge disturbance in my opinion,” says Alex Davenport.

Was there any Spencer support on campus? News 3 did talk to one student on campus who says, there were students who were interested in hearing from Spencer, because they were interested in hearing what a self-proclaimed Neo-Nazi would have to say.