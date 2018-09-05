The Last Word: Nick Saban’s final press conference before the Tide takes on Arkansas State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Crimson Tide football head coach Nick Saban took the podium Wednesday for the last time before the Tide takes on Arkansas State Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. CT in their home opener at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Monday, Saban told the media he plans to start QB Tua Tagovailoa, and use QB Jalen Hurts’ skillset as well.

At his post-practice press conference on Wednesday, the media asked Saban what he has planned for Hurts on Saturday.

“If I was gonna tell you, I might as well call the other coach and tell ’em what I’m gonna do. Is that fair? Nick Saban retorted to the media.

