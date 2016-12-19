Troy University offers ‘Harry Potter’ course

TROY, Ala. (WIAT) — Troy University is adding a little magic to its course work. The school is offering a Harry Potter course next spring.

The course is based on the popular fantasy series written by J.K. Rowling. It explores the nuts and bolts of all seven of the best-selling books.

Taught by English professor Dr. Noel Harold Kaylor the class will take a deeper look into the series as more than a simple fantasy story.

“There have been courses taught here and elsewhere, like Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings,” and I thought, ‘Well why not “Harry Potter?’” Kaylor says.

Kaylor says the academics supervisor enthusiastically accepted the idea.

The class will meet on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. Kaylor says all 18 seats have been filled, but to contact him if anyone is interested in joining the class.

