Two new oak trees installed at Toomer’s Corner

AUBURN, Ala. — For the past five months, ever since a September football victory over LSU, two vital pieces of Auburn University have been missing. Saturday morning, Toomer’s Corner turned a corner, as officials installed two new oak trees at the intersection of Magnolia and College Streets.

Saturday’s in the fall mean something special for the Auburn community. And though it’s not quite football season yet, Saturday Feb. 18 drew a relieved bunch of Auburn fans.

Toomer’s Corner turned a new corner, as officials installed two new oak trees at the iconic Auburn landmark Saturday.

“The tree closest to Magnolia Ave was burned following the LSU game this past fall, and the tree immediately behind me on Collins street was planted in 2015,” Professor Gary Keever said. “And it didn’t establish well.”

Ben Burmester worked with crews to make sure the oak planting went smoothly. He says Auburn alumni were adamant about replacing the ruined oaks to continue the tradition.

“After the fire, everybody was a little depressed,” Burmester explained. “I was depressed. But here today we are replanting two new trees, so hopefully we can move on and restore the corner.”

Crews worked for at least six to eight hours to replant the new oaks. They each cost about $15,000 to $20,000.

“The trees way several thousand pounds, and it’s not easy to move them and it’s not easy to get them off the truck,” Burmester said. “They have to be in a specific location that’s exactly centered.”

Keever says Toomer’s Corner hasn’t looked the same since September 24. But now, the two new oaks will stand as pillars of hope for fans on the plains. The university is reminding fans not to roll the oaks just yet. They’re not yet fully established, and they need time to age properly.

The oaks were first established in the 1930’s. Harvey Updyke pleaded guilty to poisoning the oaks during the 2010 Iron Bowl. The oaks were then replaced in 2015, before police say Jochen Wiest set the trees on fire. Saturday marks a new start to the oaks’ legacy at Toomer’s Corner.