Victims identified in deadly plane crash in Tallapoosa County

UPDATES

03/28/17 7:30 p.m. — News 3 is learning new details about a Tallapoosa plane crash that killed a woman Tuesday.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett says the plane left Enterprise, Ala. shortly after 11:15 a.m. CDT. The call of the crash came in around 12:45 p.m. CDT.

Authorities learned that 66-year-old Jeanette Carol Currier died in the plane crash. Her husband, 67-year-old David Lee Currier piloted the plane. He was injured and taken to a hospital in Columbus.

The couple is from Daleville, Alabama, a little more than 20 miles from Dothan.

The 36 Beechcraft Bonanza single engine plane was headed to Sparta, Tennessee.

03/28/17 4:40 p.m. — Dadeville Mayor Wayne Smith confirms to News 3 that there has been one injury in the plane crash.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Alabama State Troopers confirm they are responding to reports of a possible plane crash in Tallapoosa County.

The Dadeville Police Department also confirms it has received similar reports, but officers have not found any wreckage.

The exact location for the crash is not confirmed.

The Federal Aviation Agency is working to coordinate a response.