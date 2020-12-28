 

WATCH: Alabama coaches, players address media ahead of Rose Bowl matchup with Notre Dame

Alabama Sports

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

ARLINGTON, Texas (WIAT) — As the Alabama Crimson Tide get set to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the College Football Semifinal game, players and coaches are making time to address the media.

On Monday, head coach Nick Saban and defensive coordinator Pete Golding will speak beginning at 12 p.m. Patrick Surtain II, Dylan Moses, Christian Harris, Jordan Battle, Phil Mathis and Dj Dale will also answer questions.

Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will address the media on Tuesday starting at noon. Then at 12:15 p.m. Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith, Najee Harris, Alex Leatherwood, John Metchie III and Miller Forristall will speak.

You can watch the press conferences live in the player above starting at noon on both days.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

49° / 40°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 49° 40°

Tuesday

66° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 66° 45°

Wednesday

64° / 52°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 13% 64° 52°

Thursday

68° / 63°
Showers
Showers 64% 68° 63°

Friday

71° / 51°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 71% 71° 51°

Saturday

62° / 40°
PM Showers
PM Showers 33% 62° 40°

Sunday

57° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 57° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

1 AM
Cloudy
3%
48°

46°

2 AM
Cloudy
3%
46°

45°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
45°

41°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
41°

41°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
41°

40°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
40°

40°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
40°

42°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
42°

45°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
45°

51°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
51°

56°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
56°

59°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
59°

62°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
62°

64°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
64°

64°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
64°

64°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
64°

62°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
62°

60°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
60°

57°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
57°

55°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
55°

53°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
53°

51°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
8%
51°

50°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
50°

49°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
49°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories