Young boy gets help from local restaurant

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:
1f32ee54197e45f2aad4538efe9fb6cd_173281

PHENIX CITY, Ala. – Folks gathered Thursday afternoon at the Chick-fil-A in Phenix City to support a young boy fighting a rare disease. Ten percent of purchases Thursday will go to support Austin Deckard who was recently diagnosed with Advance Pulmonary Hypertension, a life-threatening disease.

You may recall young Austin was the boy who was recently surprised by a visit from Cam Newton while in the hospital.

“I have marketing director, Tracy Flowers, again with us being so tied to the community and to the school, we got contracted by the teacher and basically just started talking and started putting together stuff together, and I like I said, when something happens in the community, we want to apart of it as much as we can,” says Tood Morgan, owner of the Phenix City Chick-fil-A.

The fundraiser at the Chick-fil-A in Phenix City runs till 10 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

Trending Stories

Don't Miss