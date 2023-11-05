COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The annual showdown between Albany State and Fort Valley State always has a lot riding on it, tradition, and bragging rights just to name a few. But the 33rd edition of the Fountain City Classic had something else, more important on the line. Thanks to Miles College’s victory over Tuskegee, the winner of this year’s contest would clinch a spot in the SIAC Championship Game vs. Benedict. Thanks to a late 4th Quarter comeback, the Golden Rams defeated Fort Valley, and punched their ticket to the conference championship. You can catch the highlights in the video player above.