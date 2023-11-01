COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Game week festivities for the 33rd edition of the Fountain City Classic kicked off on Tuesday morning with a Media and Coaches Luncheon at the Green Island Country Club in Columbus. High school football players and coaches from around the area were invited to come to the event to hear from both Albany State and Fort Valley State as they prepare for Saturday’s game at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium. You can hear from both head coaches in the video player above. News 3 will have the highlights of the Classic during the sportscasts at 7:30 and 11 pm.