Andre Dye named Kendrick Athletic Director

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Sometimes it’s good to come home again.
Andre Dye graduated from Kendrick High School in 2001. On Wednesday Coach Dye was officially introduced as the new Athletic Director and Boys Basketball Coach. According to the school he is first former Cherokee player to rise the ranks to AD. Coach Dye spent years as a middle school and youth sports coach. When he finally got the call to lead his alma mater…It was a truly an honor.
Oh man it was a weight of my chest. We have been waiting for so long and I knew it was a blessing and I was just waiting for them to call my name. I hear it was a lot of good candidates that ran for the position. Can’t discredit them at all. I mean I’m just blessed the opportunity and I won’t let them down. The best part of this is that I’m back home. I’m glad to be here.Andre Dye, Kendrick AD/Boys Basketball Coach