Andre Dye named Kendrick Athletic Director

(NEXSTAR) – An Alabama man arrested facing multiple charges in the January 6 attack in Washington D.C. took his 82-pound German shepherd named Warrior with him to the mob riot at the U.S. Capitol that day, Department of Justice documents say.

Jonathan Walden, 46, of Birmingham, was arrested Thursday and is one of at least 16 members of the Oath Keepers paramilitary group to face charges in the violent insurrection, according to the documents.