COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s not everyday a Hall of Fame Golfer rolls in to town. But for 10-time women’s major champion Annika Sorenstam, Tuesday’s trip to Columbus was about more than just golf. The goal of her “Share My Passion” clinic at the Country Club of Columbus was to bring young women from around the community together, through the game of golf. Sorenstam’s ANNIKA Foundation puts on clinics around the country, where young women are able to learn more about the game and fostering new relationships.

