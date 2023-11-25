MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Jannik Sinner secured back-to-back wins over top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the singles and doubles to lead Italy into the Davis Cup final after rallying past Serbia 2-1 on Saturday.

Miomir Kecmanovic beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-7 (7), 6-2, 6-1 to give Serbia a 1-0 lead in their semifinal showdown, and Djokovic had Serbia on the cusp of the final when he faced Sinner in the second singles match.

But the fourth-ranked Sinner saved three match points before ending Djokovic’s streak of 21 straight wins in Davis Cup singles matches, 6-2, 2-6, 7-5, to pull Italy level at 1-1 with Serbia. It was the third meeting between the top-ranked Djokovic and Sinner in 12 days. Sinner beat Djokovic in the ATP Finals group stage last week before Djokovic beat Sinner in the final to earn a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals title.

Sinner then teamed up with Lorenzo Sonego in the doubles. They beat Djokovic and Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-4.

Italy will face Australia in Sunday’s final on the same indoor hard court in southern Spain. Italy’s only title was in 1976. Its last final was in 1998.

Djokovic was aiming to finish his superb season that has included three Grand Slam titles by leading his country to its first final in a decade. He helped Serbia win its only Davis Cup title in 2010.

___

AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis