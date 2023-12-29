JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will miss the first game of his professional career because of a sprained throwing shoulder.

Lawrence was a spectator at practice all week and was officially ruled out Friday for the team’s home finale against Carolina (2-13). C.J. Beathard will make his first start in three years Sunday in what’s become a must-win game for the Jaguars (8-7).

Lawrence sprained his AC joint while diving for a first down on a fourth-and-1 play in the third quarter of Sunday’s 30-12 loss at Tampa Bay. He could barely lift his arm in the locker room after the game.

He was ineffective before he got hurt, throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble as Jacksonville fell behind 30-0 on its way to a fourth consecutive loss. Lawrence completed 17 for 29 passes for 211 yards, and all three of his turnovers led to Tampa Bay touchdowns.

He ripped the team afterward, saying “it looks like we don’t even practice.”

The Jaguars will try to end the skid against the Panthers and keep alive their hopes of making the postseason for the second time in as many seasons. Jacksonville can clinch the jumbled AFC South with a victory combined with losses by Houston and Indianapolis.

Lawrence had started 51 consecutive games since the Jags selected him with the first overall pick in the 2021 draft. He has left three of the last four games with injuries: a sprained ankle against Cincinnati, a concussion against Baltimore and a sprained shoulder against Tampa Bay.

“When one thing starts to feel a little better, something else happens,” he said Wednesday. “It’s going to be one of those years. It’s just this game sometimes. It’s unfortunate, but just keep battling through it and get back as soon as I can.”

Lawrence has eight turnovers in Jacksonville’s past three games, giving him 19 for the season. He has been plagued by a porous offensive line and injuries to top receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones.

This will be the first game Lawrence has missed because of injury at any level. He never missed a start in high school and only missed two starts in college because of COVID-19 protocols.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl