NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks traded RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Toronto Raptors on Saturday and got back OG Anunoby, dealing two of their top offensive players but likely getting a boost to their defense with last season’s NBA leader in steals.

The Knicks also acquired Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn, while sending the Raptors a 2024 second-round pick belonging to Detroit.

The deal, which sends Barrett to his hometown team, left both clubs short-handed for their games Saturday night. The Raptors were in Detroit, where the Pistons were trying to avoid an NBA-record 29th consecutive loss, while the Knicks were in Indiana.

“Immanuel is a young, talented playmaker who we believe will provide a spark on both ends of the court. RJ is a versatile wing who is, of course, well-known in his hometown, and seeing him in a Raptors uniform will be a special moment for our fans and for all Canadians,” Toronto vice chairman and president Masai Ujiri said in a statement.

“It’s never easy to say goodbye, especially when players like OG and Malachi have spent their careers with our team. We wish Precious, Malachi and OG all the best.”

The deal comes four months after the Knicks filed a lawsuit against the Raptors, alleging they had conspired to steal thousands of videos and other scouting secrets after hiring a former Knicks scouting employee.

Anunoby figures to step right into Barrett’s forward spot in the Knicks’ starting lineup. The 6-foot-7 swingman is averaging 15.1 points and had his highest-scoring game of the season when the Raptors visited the Knicks on Dec. 11, scoring 29 points.

“OG’s complete offensive game and ability to defend multiple positions will enhance our team on both ends of the court,” Knicks president Leon Rose said.

Barrett averages 18.2 points but has struggled lately with his outside shot, going 2 for 12 from 3-point range over the last two games. The No. 3 pick in the 2019 draft helped the Knicks reach the playoffs twice in the last three seasons after missing them the previous seven.

Quickley was the runner-up for the Sixth Man of the Year award last season, but there has been speculation he could be moved since the Knicks declined to give him a contract extension before this season. They will have to replace his 15 points per game off the bench and ability to play both guard positions.

“RJ and Immanuel both began their professional careers in Knicks uniforms and their contributions both on and off the court have had a great impact on this city and organization,” Rose added.

Achiuwa averaged 8.9 points and 6.1 rebounds in 153 games for the Raptors after they acquired him from Miami in August 2021. The 6-8 forward could help the Knicks up front after they lost starting center Mitchell Robinson to a stress fracture in his ankle.

Flynn was a 2020 first-round pick who averaged 5.4 points in 175 games for the Raptors.

The trade was first reported by ESPN.

___

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this report.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA