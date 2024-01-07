NEW YORK (AP) — Sean Manaea became the latest pitcher to join the revamped rotation of the New York Mets, agreeing to a $28 million, two-year contract, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

A 31-year-old left-hander, Manaea gets $14.5 million this year and $13.5 million in 2025. He has the right to opt out of the deal after the 2024 season.

Manaea became a free agent when he opted out of the final season of a $25 million, two-year contract with San Francisco, giving up a $12.5 million salary for 2024.

His agreement was first reported by the New York Post.

A veteran of eight major league seasons, Manaea was 7-6 with a 4.44 ERA in his only season with the Giants, making 10 starts and 27 relief appearances. He was dropped from the rotation in mid-May after opening the season 1-2 with a 7.96 ERA in his first six starts combined with two relief outings, made 25 appearances out of the bullpen, then returned to the rotation in mid-September and went 2-1 with a 2.25 ERA in four starts.

He relied more heavily on his fastball last season, throwing it on 57% of his pitches, his most since his rookie season. He threw 17% changeups, 15% sliders and 10% sweepers.

Manaea is 65-56 with a 4.10 ERA with Oakland (2016-21), San Diego (2022) and San Francisco.

New York announced a $13 million, one-year contract with right-hander Luis Severino on Dec. 1 and he joined a projected rotation with holdovers Kodai Senga, who finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting, and José Quintana. Adrian Houser, obtained in a trade from Milwaukee on Dec. 20, is another starting candidate along with holdover Tylor Megill.

Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer were dealt ahead of last summer’s trade deadline, Carlos Carrasco became a free agent after the season and David Peterson is expected to be sidelined until May or June following surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left hip.

Manaea pitched his first six major league seasons with Oakland, then went 8-9 with a 4.96 ERA over 30 appearances with 28 starts and 158 innings in his lone season with San Diego. He was outspoken about his mental health struggles with the Padres during which he dealt with self-doubt and a lack of confidence.

He threw a no-hitter against the Red Sox on April 21, 2018, in Oakland.

In a busy offseason, New York also agreed to a $10.5 million, one-year contract with center fielder Harrison Bader and a $2 million, one-year deal with infielder Joey Wendle. They also acquired outfielder Tyrone Taylor in the trade with Milwaukee, the former team of new Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns.

