ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — How well do you know your British Open history? Try this trivia quiz with a St. Andrews theme:

1. Which course has hosted the most British Opens?

a.) Prestwick

b.) St. Andrews

c.) Muirfield

2. Who has the lowest score in a British Open at St. Andrews?

a.) Tiger Woods

b.) Nick Faldo

c.) Seve Ballesteros

3. Tom Watson won the British Open on every Scottish links course in the modern rotation except which one?

a.) St. Andrews

b.) Royal Troon

c.) Muirfield

4. Who did John Daly beat to win a playoff at St. Andrews in the 1995 British Open?

a.) Ernie Els

b.) Michael Campbell

c.) Costantino Rocca

5. Who was the first British Open champion at St. Andrews?

a.) Old Tom Morris

b.) Young Tom Morris

c.) Tom Kidd

6. Name the player whom Jack Nicklaus beat in a playoff to win his first British Open at St. Andrews.

a.) Doug Sanders

b.) Simon Owen

c.) Lee Trevino

7. What was unusual about Tiger Woods’ first British Open victory at St. Andrews?

a.) He didn’t hit into a single bunker over 72 holes.

b.) He didn’t have a three-putt for the entire tournament.

c.) He wore white shoes for the first time.

8. Who was the last player to win at St. Andrews in his British Open debut?

a.) John Daly

b.) Tony Lema

c.) Sam Snead

9. This British Open champion at St. Andrews holds a major championship record for having the low score in each of the four rounds. Name him.

a.) J.H. Taylor

b.) Tony Lema

c.) Tiger Woods

10. Who is the only British Open champion to break 70 all four rounds at St. Andrews?

a.) Nick Faldo

b.) Tiger Woods

c.) Jason Day

11. Who captured the most claret jugs without ever winning at St. Andrews?

a.) Peter Thomson

b.) Gary Player

c.) Tom Watson

12. Tied for the lead after 36 holes, Nick Faldo beat the world No. 1 by nine shots in the third round on his way to winning at St. Andrews. Who was his victim?

a.) Ian Woosnam

b.) Fred Couples

c.) Greg Norman

13. How did Jack Nicklaus close out his major championship career at St. Andrews in 2005?

a.) By making the cut at age 65

b.) Hitting a 1-iron off the 18th tee

c.) With a birdie on the last hole he played

14. Three players completed the career Grand Slam by winning the British Open. Name the only player to do it at St. Andrews.

a.) Ben Hogan

b.) Jack Nicklaus

c.) Tiger Woods

15. During a practice round at St. Andrews in 2000, Tiger Woods hit driver and 5-iron into the green on the 352-yard ninth hole. Why?

a.) He was using Phil Mickelson’s clubs

b.) He played a replica of the gutta percha

c.) The wind

16. Name the first South African to win the Open at St. Andrews.

a.) Louis Oosthuizen

b.) Bobby Locke

c.) Gary Player

17. Tees were lengthened and pot bunkers added to the Old Course out of a concern for the modern golf ball. At which British Open did this occur?

a.) 1905

b.) 1960

c.) 2005

18. Who won the last British Open that finished on a Monday?

a.) Seve Ballesteros

b.) Zach Johnson

c.) Bill Rogers

ANSWERS

1. b

2. a

3. a

4. c

5. c

6. a

7. a

8. b

9. a

10. b

11. c

12. c

13. c

14. c

15. b

16. b

17. a

18. b

