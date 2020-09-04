AR filter lets Auburn fans virtually tour Jordan-Hare Stadium

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn University is giving its fans a new way to tour Jordan-Hare Stadium as one of several schools giving virtual tours through a new filter on Instagram for College Colors Day.

Although the college football season looks different, College Colors Day remains and plans to unite fans virtually on Sept. 4.

Collegiate Licensing Company (CLC) has partnered with SportsManias to give fans and alumni an stadium experience on the 16th annual College Colors Day.

“While this season looks different, we at SportsManias were so excited to partner with CLC to bring to life an immersive AR experience for fans to celebrate their favorite schools and put their pride and fandom on full display via social media,” said Vicente Fernandez, CEO and Co-Founder at SportsManias.

This year’s theme is “United We Fan”, which emphasizes the importance of bringing college football fans together to show their team pride.

“Even though people may not be able to gather in person for College Colors Day this year, it remains incredibly special, because the connection to their favorite college means more now than it ever has before. College fans are eager to celebrate and unite in support of their favorite school. We look forward to seeing countless fans post pictures of themselves wearing their favorite university’s colors on College Colors Day.” Nicole Armentrout, Vice President, Marketing at CLC said in a statement.

This experience is brought to fans via Instagram. Here’s a step by step on how fans virtually step into Jordan-Hare Stadium: